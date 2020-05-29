15045 W Windsor Avenue

Amenities
Resort Style Vacation Rental at it's Best in Goodyear!! Great Location, easy access to Freeways and close to Golf Courses, Sporting Events, Restaurants, shopping and more! This 4 bedroom 5 bath is a must see ! Enjoy the Resort Style back yard with Heated Pool & Spa. Lagoon style sitting area with Built in BBQ and Flat Screen. Large Basement area a plus, enjoy billiards, Card games, with movie theater setting. Large Master bedroom upstairs with Mountain views from Balcony! Enjoy the Convenience of the Home Fitness Room !!!