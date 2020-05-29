All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

15045 W Windsor Avenue

15045 West Windsor Avenue
Location

15045 West Windsor Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Resort Style Vacation Rental at it's Best in Goodyear!! Great Location, easy access to Freeways and close to Golf Courses, Sporting Events, Restaurants, shopping and more! This 4 bedroom 5 bath is a must see ! Enjoy the Resort Style back yard with Heated Pool & Spa. Lagoon style sitting area with Built in BBQ and Flat Screen. Large Basement area a plus, enjoy billiards, Card games, with movie theater setting. Large Master bedroom upstairs with Mountain views from Balcony! Enjoy the Convenience of the Home Fitness Room !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have any available units?
15045 W Windsor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have?
Some of 15045 W Windsor Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15045 W Windsor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15045 W Windsor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15045 W Windsor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15045 W Windsor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15045 W Windsor Avenue offers parking.
Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15045 W Windsor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15045 W Windsor Avenue has a pool.
Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15045 W Windsor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15045 W Windsor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15045 W Windsor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15045 W Windsor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
