Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful, New 2 Bedroom Home Plus Additional Great Room. Brand new 2 bedroom,2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Large kitchen with all the upgrades, walk-in pantry and granite counter-tops. Ceiling fans throughout. Two car garage. Full community center, w/work out facilities and pool. Great location with easy access to freeways. A must see. Won't last long. Call Rich at 602-919-1010 or Chris at 480-861-9074