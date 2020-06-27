14668 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

A home this nice does not come available as a rental very often. This is the first time it has been rented. There is an attached casita with it's own full bath. There is also an office and and a large livingroom as well as a family room. The kitchen has quartz countertops and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a huge closet. The bath has a seperate tub and shower and double sinks. The utility room has plenty of room for an extra refrigerator or freezer plus other storage. The pool and spa are getting new tile. It should be completed by 7/15/2019. Yard and pool maintance included. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are not included.