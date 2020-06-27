14668 W WILSHIRE Drive

14668 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Palm Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
A home this nice does not come available as a rental very often. This is the first time it has been rented. There is an attached casita with it's own full bath. There is also an office and and a large livingroom as well as a family room. The kitchen has quartz countertops and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a huge closet. The bath has a seperate tub and shower and double sinks. The utility room has plenty of room for an extra refrigerator or freezer plus other storage. The pool and spa are getting new tile. It should be completed by 7/15/2019. Yard and pool maintance included. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
