All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14668 W WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

14668 W WILSHIRE Drive

14668 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14668 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
A home this nice does not come available as a rental very often. This is the first time it has been rented. There is an attached casita with it's own full bath. There is also an office and and a large livingroom as well as a family room. The kitchen has quartz countertops and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a huge closet. The bath has a seperate tub and shower and double sinks. The utility room has plenty of room for an extra refrigerator or freezer plus other storage. The pool and spa are getting new tile. It should be completed by 7/15/2019. Yard and pool maintance included. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
14668 W WILSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14668 W WILSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14668 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College