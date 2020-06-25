14375 West Monte Vista Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home W/ Private Sparkling Pool and resort like yard in Goodyear! Backs to prestigious Palm Valley Golf Course! Located in the highly sought after "Palm Valley" Community off of Litchfield Park Rd. & Palm Valley Blvd.

Loaded W/ Upgrades! VIEWS LIKE NO OTHER! This 2,527 sq. ft. home overlooks out to the Palm Valley Golf Course! This Stunning Golden Heritage home offers tasteful architecture and designer upgrades. The formal living room dining room are off the dramatic foyer entry. The open family room and kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances (gas cook top)double ovens and staggered upgraded cabinets look out to the backyard. Huge master en-suite with walk in shower and soaking tub has a separate exit to the patio. A simply magnificent home. Around the corner from the community center and in the Award winning Litchfield Park school district. Enjoy all that this amazing community has to offer including walking and biking trails, community pool, spa, childrens playground, clubhouse, rec room, community tennis courts, golf course and more! ***POOL SERVICE INCLUDED***



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

