Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14375 West Monte Vista Road
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:00 AM

14375 West Monte Vista Road

14375 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

14375 West Monte Vista Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home W/ Private Sparkling Pool and resort like yard in Goodyear! Backs to prestigious Palm Valley Golf Course! Located in the highly sought after "Palm Valley" Community off of Litchfield Park Rd. & Palm Valley Blvd.
Loaded W/ Upgrades! VIEWS LIKE NO OTHER! This 2,527 sq. ft. home overlooks out to the Palm Valley Golf Course! This Stunning Golden Heritage home offers tasteful architecture and designer upgrades. The formal living room dining room are off the dramatic foyer entry. The open family room and kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances (gas cook top)double ovens and staggered upgraded cabinets look out to the backyard. Huge master en-suite with walk in shower and soaking tub has a separate exit to the patio. A simply magnificent home. Around the corner from the community center and in the Award winning Litchfield Park school district. Enjoy all that this amazing community has to offer including walking and biking trails, community pool, spa, childrens playground, clubhouse, rec room, community tennis courts, golf course and more! ***POOL SERVICE INCLUDED***

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have any available units?
14375 West Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have?
Some of 14375 West Monte Vista Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14375 West Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
14375 West Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14375 West Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14375 West Monte Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 14375 West Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14375 West Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 14375 West Monte Vista Road has a pool.
Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 14375 West Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14375 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14375 West Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14375 West Monte Vista Road has units with air conditioning.
