All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14277 W Lexington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14277 W Lexington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14277 W Lexington Ave

14277 W Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14277 W Lexington Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
14277 W Lexington Ave Available 02/08/19 Gated Community, Palm Valley, 3 bed 3 bath, Great room floorplan - Gated community. Great home with beautiful curb appeal. Custom built-in niche w/glass shelves and lighting in living area. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Security door with metal screen. Small Private backyard covered patio, garage cabinets, garage service door and utility sink in garage.Fridge, washer and dryer included.

Call Brittney to view 480-703-4580
Apply online: arizonaeliteproperties.com

(RLNE3715389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14277 W Lexington Ave have any available units?
14277 W Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14277 W Lexington Ave have?
Some of 14277 W Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14277 W Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14277 W Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14277 W Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14277 W Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14277 W Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14277 W Lexington Ave does offer parking.
Does 14277 W Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14277 W Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14277 W Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 14277 W Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14277 W Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 14277 W Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14277 W Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14277 W Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14277 W Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14277 W Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College