Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14271 S 181st Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

14271 S 181st Dr

14271 South 181st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14271 South 181st Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
COMING SOON, AVAILABLE AFTER 5/8 FOR SHOWING.
AMAZING rental opportunity in exclusive Estrella Mtn Ranch! Home is only 2 years old, with every upgrade possible. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, tons of upgraded cabinets, enormous island, breakfast nook overlooking backyard, high ceilings, split floor plan with kitchen open to the extra-large great room, upgraded flooring, ceiling fans throughout, beautiful master suite with over-sized closet. This remarkable home even has a detached guest house artfully placed in front courtyard! Backyard is low maintenance with landscape and spa service included as well! This community features resort like living with amenities including; hiking and biking trails, community center with restaurant, work out facility, media center, teen club, multiple pocket parks, sparkling blue pool with play areas and so much more! Don?t miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home, call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14271 S 181st Dr have any available units?
14271 S 181st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14271 S 181st Dr have?
Some of 14271 S 181st Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14271 S 181st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14271 S 181st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14271 S 181st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14271 S 181st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14271 S 181st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14271 S 181st Dr offers parking.
Does 14271 S 181st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14271 S 181st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14271 S 181st Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14271 S 181st Dr has a pool.
Does 14271 S 181st Dr have accessible units?
No, 14271 S 181st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14271 S 181st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14271 S 181st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14271 S 181st Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14271 S 181st Dr has units with air conditioning.

