14271 S 181st Dr

COMING SOON, AVAILABLE AFTER 5/8 FOR SHOWING.

AMAZING rental opportunity in exclusive Estrella Mtn Ranch! Home is only 2 years old, with every upgrade possible. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, tons of upgraded cabinets, enormous island, breakfast nook overlooking backyard, high ceilings, split floor plan with kitchen open to the extra-large great room, upgraded flooring, ceiling fans throughout, beautiful master suite with over-sized closet. This remarkable home even has a detached guest house artfully placed in front courtyard! Backyard is low maintenance with landscape and spa service included as well! This community features resort like living with amenities including; hiking and biking trails, community center with restaurant, work out facility, media center, teen club, multiple pocket parks, sparkling blue pool with play areas and so much more! Don?t miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home, call us today!