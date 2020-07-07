14239 West Clarendon Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous home with North/South exposure and solar panels! Spacious and open with new paint and flooring throughout! Very nice kitchen with a plethora of cabinets, ample granite counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom and bathroom with dual sink vanity and private toilet room. Backyard features a covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.