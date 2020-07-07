All apartments in Goodyear
14239 West Clarendon Avenue

Location

14239 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with North/South exposure and solar panels! Spacious and open with new paint and flooring throughout! Very nice kitchen with a plethora of cabinets, ample granite counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom and bathroom with dual sink vanity and private toilet room. Backyard features a covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have any available units?
14239 West Clarendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have?
Some of 14239 West Clarendon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14239 West Clarendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14239 West Clarendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14239 West Clarendon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue offer parking?
No, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14239 West Clarendon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14239 West Clarendon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

