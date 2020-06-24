Rent Calculator
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive
13545 West Desert Flower Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13545 West Desert Flower Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable, quaint house located in the heart of Goodyear - Palm Valley! Close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Open backyard, and 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have any available units?
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have?
Some of 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive offers parking.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have a pool?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have accessible units?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
