All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive

13545 West Desert Flower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13545 West Desert Flower Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable, quaint house located in the heart of Goodyear - Palm Valley! Close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Open backyard, and 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have any available units?
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have?
Some of 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive offers parking.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have a pool?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have accessible units?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13545 W DESERT FLOWER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College