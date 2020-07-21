13483 S 186TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

This is a gorgeous home in the upscale Mesquite Highlands neighborhood. Large corner lot with unbelievable view of the mountain across the street.2 spacious bedrooms and a den. This home has way too many upgrades to mention. It is a must see. Lovely private pool in back. Beautiful private courtyard in front. Pool service and landscaping included.Tenant will be responsible for any transfer or usage fees if they choose to utilize the Star Point facilities.