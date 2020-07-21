13483 S 186TH Drive

13483 South 186th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Estrella Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
This is a gorgeous home in the upscale Mesquite Highlands neighborhood. Large corner lot with unbelievable view of the mountain across the street.2 spacious bedrooms and a den. This home has way too many upgrades to mention. It is a must see. Lovely private pool in back. Beautiful private courtyard in front. Pool service and landscaping included.Tenant will be responsible for any transfer or usage fees if they choose to utilize the Star Point facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
