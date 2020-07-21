All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13483 S 186TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13483 S 186TH Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

13483 S 186TH Drive

13483 South 186th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

13483 South 186th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
This is a gorgeous home in the upscale Mesquite Highlands neighborhood. Large corner lot with unbelievable view of the mountain across the street.2 spacious bedrooms and a den. This home has way too many upgrades to mention. It is a must see. Lovely private pool in back. Beautiful private courtyard in front. Pool service and landscaping included.Tenant will be responsible for any transfer or usage fees if they choose to utilize the Star Point facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13483 S 186TH Drive have any available units?
13483 S 186TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13483 S 186TH Drive have?
Some of 13483 S 186TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13483 S 186TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13483 S 186TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13483 S 186TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13483 S 186TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13483 S 186TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13483 S 186TH Drive offers parking.
Does 13483 S 186TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13483 S 186TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13483 S 186TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13483 S 186TH Drive has a pool.
Does 13483 S 186TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 13483 S 186TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13483 S 186TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13483 S 186TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13483 S 186TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13483 S 186TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoodyear 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goodyear Apartments with BalconiesGoodyear Apartments with Pools
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College