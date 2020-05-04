1322 South 159th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available soon!!! One of the few Homes with a POOL in this Neighborhood. Single-story in cul de sac, 3 bedroom + 2 bath in Estrella Vista. Open floor plan in the living & family rooms. Eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, & plenty of cabinets. Master Suite includes full master bath with shower/ tub, single sink and large closet. Tile & carpet flooring throughout. 2 car garage. PRIVATE POOL. This beautiful community offers playgrounds & parks/ trails. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.