Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:18 PM

1322 South 159th Avenue

1322 South 159th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1322 South 159th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available soon!!! One of the few Homes with a POOL in this Neighborhood. Single-story in cul de sac, 3 bedroom + 2 bath in Estrella Vista. Open floor plan in the living & family rooms. Eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, & plenty of cabinets. Master Suite includes full master bath with shower/ tub, single sink and large closet. Tile & carpet flooring throughout. 2 car garage. PRIVATE POOL. This beautiful community offers playgrounds & parks/ trails. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!
Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
- $45 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS)
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

