Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

13127 W HUBBELL Street

13127 West Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

13127 West Hubbell Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Freshly remodeled home in desirable area! 4 beds and 3 FULL baths with 3 Car Garage and Private HEATED Pool! This home has it all! Also handicap accessible! Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have any available units?
13127 W HUBBELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have?
Some of 13127 W HUBBELL Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13127 W HUBBELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
13127 W HUBBELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13127 W HUBBELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 13127 W HUBBELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 13127 W HUBBELL Street offers parking.
Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13127 W HUBBELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 13127 W HUBBELL Street has a pool.
Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have accessible units?
Yes, 13127 W HUBBELL Street has accessible units.
Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13127 W HUBBELL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13127 W HUBBELL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13127 W HUBBELL Street does not have units with air conditioning.

