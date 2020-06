12751 S 175TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ENJOY THE UNIQUE QUALITY OF LIFE THAT IS OFFERED BY LIVING IN THE ESTRELLA MOUNTAIN RANCH COMMUNITY - THERE'S A WATER PARK, LAKES, A GOLF COURSE, RECREATION CENTER.& MORE. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS & A MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. SEPARATE SHOWER/GARDEN TUB IN MASTER. INSIDE LAUNDRY. COVERED PATIO. EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING.PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS PERMITTED. HOUSE IS IN AS IS CONDITION. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 PER APPLICANT. $25 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL OCCUPANT OVER 18 YRS OF AGE.