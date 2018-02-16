All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

12705 S 175TH Lane

12705 South 175th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12705 South 175th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FABULOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME WITH TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE KITCHEN WHICH IS SHARED WITH A GREAT ROOM. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. OWNER MAINTAINS A WARRANTY SO REPAIRS ARE A SNAP. DOGS ARE WELCOME BUT CATS ARE NOT. PET DEPOSIT IS CHARGED PER PET. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE PLEASE. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 PER ADULT & $25 FOR ADDITIONAL OCCUPANTS WHO ARE OVER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTION PAGE BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 S 175TH Lane have any available units?
12705 S 175TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 12705 S 175TH Lane have?
Some of 12705 S 175TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 S 175TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12705 S 175TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 S 175TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12705 S 175TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12705 S 175TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12705 S 175TH Lane offers parking.
Does 12705 S 175TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12705 S 175TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 S 175TH Lane have a pool?
No, 12705 S 175TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12705 S 175TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 12705 S 175TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 S 175TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 S 175TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12705 S 175TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12705 S 175TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
