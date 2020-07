Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool hot tub bathtub

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath salt water pool home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath salt water pool home in the Estrella mountain ranch golf course community. This home features a Large open floor plan, spacious walk in closet, garden tub and dual sinks in the master bath.Large kitchen island, Walk in pantry.This home is a must see and will go fast.



(RLNE5086041)