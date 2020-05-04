All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 East Solano Drive

125 East Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 East Solano Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Historic Goodyear

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Tile Floors Thru out. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Open Kitchen with great porch and shade in Backyard. RV Gate as well. 2 Car Off Street Parking. Single level unit with AC. Lots of Storage. Laundry Inside. Tile done 2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 East Solano Drive have any available units?
125 East Solano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 125 East Solano Drive have?
Some of 125 East Solano Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 East Solano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 East Solano Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 East Solano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 East Solano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 125 East Solano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 East Solano Drive does offer parking.
Does 125 East Solano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 East Solano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 East Solano Drive have a pool?
No, 125 East Solano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 East Solano Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 East Solano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 East Solano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 East Solano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 East Solano Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 East Solano Drive has units with air conditioning.
