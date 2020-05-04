125 East Solano Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Historic Goodyear
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Tile Floors Thru out. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Open Kitchen with great porch and shade in Backyard. RV Gate as well. 2 Car Off Street Parking. Single level unit with AC. Lots of Storage. Laundry Inside. Tile done 2017
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 East Solano Drive have any available units?
125 East Solano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 125 East Solano Drive have?
Some of 125 East Solano Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 East Solano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 East Solano Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.