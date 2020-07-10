11241 South Hopi Street

Amenities
3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ Den & Pool! This home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and tons of living space! Walk inside to the formal living and dining area with a den/office. Towards the back of the house, you will find the open family room and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances, and plenty of storage. The master suite is spacious with a bay window. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower/tub, walk-in closet and toilet room. Huge backyard with Kiva fireplace and pool perfect for entertaining and hanging out. Pool service INCLUDED!! 3 car garage perfect for a 3rd car or extra storage and bikes and toys. Home is close to the lakes and school, 3 resident clubs, parks + trails, star tower, waterpark, yacht club and more.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.