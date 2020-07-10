All apartments in Goodyear
11241 South Hopi Street

11241 South Hopi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11241 South Hopi Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ Den & Pool! This home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and tons of living space! Walk inside to the formal living and dining area with a den/office. Towards the back of the house, you will find the open family room and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances, and plenty of storage. The master suite is spacious with a bay window. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower/tub, walk-in closet and toilet room. Huge backyard with Kiva fireplace and pool perfect for entertaining and hanging out. Pool service INCLUDED!! 3 car garage perfect for a 3rd car or extra storage and bikes and toys. Home is close to the lakes and school, 3 resident clubs, parks + trails, star tower, waterpark, yacht club and more.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11241 South Hopi Street have any available units?
11241 South Hopi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 11241 South Hopi Street have?
Some of 11241 South Hopi Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11241 South Hopi Street currently offering any rent specials?
11241 South Hopi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11241 South Hopi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11241 South Hopi Street is pet friendly.
Does 11241 South Hopi Street offer parking?
Yes, 11241 South Hopi Street offers parking.
Does 11241 South Hopi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11241 South Hopi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11241 South Hopi Street have a pool?
Yes, 11241 South Hopi Street has a pool.
Does 11241 South Hopi Street have accessible units?
No, 11241 South Hopi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11241 South Hopi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11241 South Hopi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11241 South Hopi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11241 South Hopi Street does not have units with air conditioning.

