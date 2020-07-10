11241 South Hopi Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ Den & Pool! This home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, and tons of living space! Walk inside to the formal living and dining area with a den/office. Towards the back of the house, you will find the open family room and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances, and plenty of storage. The master suite is spacious with a bay window. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower/tub, walk-in closet and toilet room. Huge backyard with Kiva fireplace and pool perfect for entertaining and hanging out. Pool service INCLUDED!! 3 car garage perfect for a 3rd car or extra storage and bikes and toys. Home is close to the lakes and school, 3 resident clubs, parks + trails, star tower, waterpark, yacht club and more.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.