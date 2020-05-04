All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 10810 S 175th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
10810 S 175th Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:58 PM

10810 S 175th Drive

10810 South 175th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10810 South 175th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Electric included**STUNNING! 4 bedroom/2ba 1907 sqft single story home in Estrella Mountain Ranch - large kitchen island; upgraded cabinets and backsplash; plank tile flooring throughout. Estrella has lots of amenities - something for the entire family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 S 175th Drive have any available units?
10810 S 175th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 10810 S 175th Drive have?
Some of 10810 S 175th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 S 175th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10810 S 175th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 S 175th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10810 S 175th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 10810 S 175th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10810 S 175th Drive offers parking.
Does 10810 S 175th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 S 175th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 S 175th Drive have a pool?
No, 10810 S 175th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10810 S 175th Drive have accessible units?
No, 10810 S 175th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 S 175th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10810 S 175th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10810 S 175th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10810 S 175th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College