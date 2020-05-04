**Electric included**STUNNING! 4 bedroom/2ba 1907 sqft single story home in Estrella Mountain Ranch - large kitchen island; upgraded cabinets and backsplash; plank tile flooring throughout. Estrella has lots of amenities - something for the entire family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10810 S 175th Drive have any available units?
10810 S 175th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 10810 S 175th Drive have?
Some of 10810 S 175th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 S 175th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10810 S 175th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.