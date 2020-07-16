Available Now!! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, RV Parking, Small pets on approval-will increase rent by $50.00 a month. 2 Story. HOA-Prescott Country Club
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11433 Concho have any available units?
11433 Concho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Shores, AZ.
What amenities does 11433 Concho have?
Some of 11433 Concho's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11433 Concho currently offering any rent specials?
11433 Concho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11433 Concho pet-friendly?
Yes, 11433 Concho is pet friendly.
Does 11433 Concho offer parking?
Yes, 11433 Concho offers parking.
Does 11433 Concho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11433 Concho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11433 Concho have a pool?
No, 11433 Concho does not have a pool.
Does 11433 Concho have accessible units?
No, 11433 Concho does not have accessible units.
Does 11433 Concho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11433 Concho has units with dishwashers.
Does 11433 Concho have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11433 Concho has units with air conditioning.