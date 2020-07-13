10138 E LEGEND Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.The clubhouse includes meeting and living room areas with a gas fireplace and complete kitchen with views of surrounding mountains and golf course. The exercise room has a variety of equipment with cable TV. The views of Dinosaur Mountain and Superstition Mountains are breath taking as you go around the community.No smoking and no pets unless assistive pet.. Hurry on this one. All furniture and appliances excluding one bedroom furniture can stay for $1600/Mo. Unfurnished price $1450/mo