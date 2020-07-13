All apartments in Gold Canyon
10138 E LEGEND Trail

10138 East Legend Trail · (480) 756-9922
Location

10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.The clubhouse includes meeting and living room areas with a gas fireplace and complete kitchen with views of surrounding mountains and golf course. The exercise room has a variety of equipment with cable TV. The views of Dinosaur Mountain and Superstition Mountains are breath taking as you go around the community.No smoking and no pets unless assistive pet.. Hurry on this one. All furniture and appliances excluding one bedroom furniture can stay for $1600/Mo. Unfurnished price $1450/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have any available units?
10138 E LEGEND Trail has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have?
Some of 10138 E LEGEND Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 E LEGEND Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10138 E LEGEND Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 E LEGEND Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10138 E LEGEND Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10138 E LEGEND Trail offers parking.
Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10138 E LEGEND Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10138 E LEGEND Trail has a pool.
Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have accessible units?
No, 10138 E LEGEND Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10138 E LEGEND Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10138 E LEGEND Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10138 E LEGEND Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
