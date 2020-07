Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed

With an incredible location and community features, Tresa at Arrowhead provides ideal apartment living! Nearby Arrowhead Towne Center Mall is host to major shopping like the Apple Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney and more while the surrounding area showcases restaurants such as Pita Jungle, In-N-Out Burger, Red Lobster, and Arriba Mexican Grill. If nature is what you seek, head over to Hidden Meadows Park just a few minutes away or enjoy the water at New River. At our community you'll find an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, a relaxing spa and sauna, fully equipped fitness center, and community clubhouse! You don't need to go far to find activities that fit your lifestyle at Tresa at Arrowhead Apartment Homes.