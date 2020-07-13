All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like The Vineyards.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
The Vineyards
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

The Vineyards

Open Now until 6pm
6706 N Dysart Rd · (623) 300-1846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ 85307

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0263 · Avail. Aug 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. Jul 24

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 1074 · Avail. Sep 11

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0108 · Avail. Jul 24

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2022 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vineyards.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
Quality lifestyle awaits you at The Vineyards Apartments. A perfect blend of value, comfort and convenience, The Vineyards Apartments offers a home that caters to today's lifestyles. Our inviting community features an abundance of conveniences, including freeway access and public transportation close for an easy commute, and short distance to schools, shopping and restaurants. The beautiful garden-like setting and amenities provide a comfortable atmosphere, where you may choose to unwind in our updated fitness center after a long workday or relax in the sparkling pool and heated spa. Contemporary living and comfort make you look forward to coming home to The Vineyards Apartments.

Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that is tailored specifically around your requests and needs.

The pricing displayed is per month for new move-ins to the community and based on the move-in date selected. Pricing may vary between individual

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max Weight: 60 lb each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vineyards have any available units?
The Vineyards has 17 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vineyards have?
Some of The Vineyards's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vineyards currently offering any rent specials?
The Vineyards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vineyards pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vineyards is pet friendly.
Does The Vineyards offer parking?
No, The Vineyards does not offer parking.
Does The Vineyards have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vineyards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vineyards have a pool?
Yes, The Vineyards has a pool.
Does The Vineyards have accessible units?
No, The Vineyards does not have accessible units.
Does The Vineyards have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vineyards has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Vineyards?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity