Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Glenn Isle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Glenn Isle
6802 West Glendale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6802 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Glenn Isle Apartments 6802 W Glendale Ave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Glenn Isle have any available units?
Glenn Isle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is Glenn Isle currently offering any rent specials?
Glenn Isle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glenn Isle pet-friendly?
No, Glenn Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does Glenn Isle offer parking?
No, Glenn Isle does not offer parking.
Does Glenn Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glenn Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenn Isle have a pool?
No, Glenn Isle does not have a pool.
Does Glenn Isle have accessible units?
No, Glenn Isle does not have accessible units.
Does Glenn Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, Glenn Isle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Glenn Isle have units with air conditioning?
No, Glenn Isle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
