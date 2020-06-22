All apartments in Glendale
Galleria North
Galleria North

10854 N 60th Ave · (623) 244-7598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10854 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3115A · Avail. Aug 28

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Galleria North.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
on-site laundry
Galleria North Apartments is located at 10854 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Galleria North Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 583 to 882 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Clubhouse, Covered Parking, Extra Storage and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85304 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45.99 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking $10 per month, open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Galleria North have any available units?
Galleria North has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Galleria North have?
Some of Galleria North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galleria North currently offering any rent specials?
Galleria North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galleria North pet-friendly?
Yes, Galleria North is pet friendly.
Does Galleria North offer parking?
Yes, Galleria North offers parking.
Does Galleria North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Galleria North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Galleria North have a pool?
Yes, Galleria North has a pool.
Does Galleria North have accessible units?
No, Galleria North does not have accessible units.
Does Galleria North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Galleria North has units with dishwashers.
