Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access on-site laundry

Galleria North Apartments is located at 10854 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Galleria North Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 583 to 882 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Clubhouse, Covered Parking, Extra Storage and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85304 ZIP code.