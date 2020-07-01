Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Acoma
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Acoma
6008 West Acoma Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6008 West Acoma Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 3br 2ba home with open floorplan, dining, family walk in kitchen, with large back yard, A/C & carport, Popular NW neighborhood.
(RLNE177343)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Acoma have any available units?
Acoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does Acoma have?
Some of Acoma's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Acoma currently offering any rent specials?
Acoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acoma pet-friendly?
No, Acoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does Acoma offer parking?
Yes, Acoma offers parking.
Does Acoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, Acoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Acoma have a pool?
No, Acoma does not have a pool.
Does Acoma have accessible units?
No, Acoma does not have accessible units.
Does Acoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Acoma has units with dishwashers.
