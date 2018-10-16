All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
9839 North 45th Avenue
9839 North 45th Avenue

9839 North 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

9839 North 45th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,841 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 North 45th Avenue have any available units?
9839 North 45th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9839 North 45th Avenue have?
Some of 9839 North 45th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 North 45th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9839 North 45th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 North 45th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9839 North 45th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9839 North 45th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9839 North 45th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9839 North 45th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9839 North 45th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 North 45th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9839 North 45th Avenue has a pool.
Does 9839 North 45th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9839 North 45th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 North 45th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9839 North 45th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
