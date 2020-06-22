All apartments in Glendale
9808 North 47th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9808 North 47th Avenue

Location

9808 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,857 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 North 47th Avenue have any available units?
9808 North 47th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9808 North 47th Avenue have?
Some of 9808 North 47th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 North 47th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9808 North 47th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 North 47th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9808 North 47th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9808 North 47th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9808 North 47th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9808 North 47th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9808 North 47th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 North 47th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9808 North 47th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9808 North 47th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9808 North 47th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 North 47th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9808 North 47th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
