Glendale, AZ
9451 North 65th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9451 North 65th Avenue

9451 North 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

9451 North 65th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Sahuaro Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,902 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood and tile floors, kitchen with all black appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 North 65th Avenue have any available units?
9451 North 65th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 9451 North 65th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9451 North 65th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 North 65th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9451 North 65th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9451 North 65th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9451 North 65th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9451 North 65th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 North 65th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 North 65th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9451 North 65th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9451 North 65th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9451 North 65th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 North 65th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9451 North 65th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9451 North 65th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9451 North 65th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
