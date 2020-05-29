All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

9425 N 50TH Drive

9425 North 50th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9425 North 50th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Available to be seen on Saturday the 21st and again on Sunday the 22nd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.This is a very clean home !!! Newer paint inside and out ! Newer A/C unit !!! Newer flooring and Counter tops !!! Washer Dryer and refrigerator all Available or not as per renters needs .Home has a dinette , breakfast room , a bonus room for hobbies or whatever, a living room . and either a Family room or a large formal dining room and 3 large bedrooms !!........ Owner is looking for someone who wants or will appreciate a large backyard and lawn... Rent includes a lawn service. !!! Nice neighborhood with many original owners !!This and all the new items will make the owner very picky !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 N 50TH Drive have any available units?
9425 N 50TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 N 50TH Drive have?
Some of 9425 N 50TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 N 50TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9425 N 50TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 N 50TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9425 N 50TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9425 N 50TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9425 N 50TH Drive offers parking.
Does 9425 N 50TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9425 N 50TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 N 50TH Drive have a pool?
No, 9425 N 50TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9425 N 50TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9425 N 50TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 N 50TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 N 50TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
