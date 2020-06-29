All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

9214 N 48TH Drive

9214 North 48th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9214 North 48th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, newly updated, 4 bedroom home in Glendale now available! This home features tile throughout, a private pool and RV gate with plenty of parking space. **Garage has been converted into a large room for extra sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 N 48TH Drive have any available units?
9214 N 48TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 N 48TH Drive have?
Some of 9214 N 48TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 N 48TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9214 N 48TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 N 48TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9214 N 48TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9214 N 48TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9214 N 48TH Drive offers parking.
Does 9214 N 48TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 N 48TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 N 48TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9214 N 48TH Drive has a pool.
Does 9214 N 48TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9214 N 48TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 N 48TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9214 N 48TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
