9214 N 48TH Drive

Beautiful, newly updated, 4 bedroom home in Glendale now available! This home features tile throughout, a private pool and RV gate with plenty of parking space. **Garage has been converted into a large room for extra sqft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
