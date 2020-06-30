Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9132 N 57th Ave
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 4
9132 N 57th Ave
9132 North 57th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
9132 North 57th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic House - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a large backyard and plenty of trees
(RLNE5453182)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9132 N 57th Ave have any available units?
9132 N 57th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 9132 N 57th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9132 N 57th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9132 N 57th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 9132 N 57th Ave offer parking?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9132 N 57th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9132 N 57th Ave have a pool?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9132 N 57th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9132 N 57th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9132 N 57th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9132 N 57th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
