9027 W State Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 bedroom + 2.5 bath home located in the gated community of Provence. Upgraded flooring throughout, 10 ft ceilings, large loft upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator. Huge 3 panel Arcadia door leads to the backyard. Master suite features separate tub and shower, dual sinks, private toilet room and walk in closet. Laundry located upstairs - washer and dryer are also included! The community features community pool, parks and walking paths! Great location near the Arizona Cardinals Stadium, Westgate Entertainment District and Tanger Outlets. 2 pets max, 25 lbs each. Call now to view!