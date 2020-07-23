All apartments in Glendale
9027 W State Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

9027 W State Ave

9027 West State Avenue · (623) 263-9157
Location

9027 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1903 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom + 2.5 bath home located in the gated community of Provence. Upgraded flooring throughout, 10 ft ceilings, large loft upstairs. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator. Huge 3 panel Arcadia door leads to the backyard. Master suite features separate tub and shower, dual sinks, private toilet room and walk in closet. Laundry located upstairs - washer and dryer are also included! The community features community pool, parks and walking paths! Great location near the Arizona Cardinals Stadium, Westgate Entertainment District and Tanger Outlets. 2 pets max, 25 lbs each. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 W State Ave have any available units?
9027 W State Ave has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9027 W State Ave have?
Some of 9027 W State Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 W State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9027 W State Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 W State Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9027 W State Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9027 W State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9027 W State Ave offers parking.
Does 9027 W State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9027 W State Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 W State Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9027 W State Ave has a pool.
Does 9027 W State Ave have accessible units?
No, 9027 W State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 W State Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9027 W State Ave has units with dishwashers.
