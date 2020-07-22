All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
8991 W NICOLET Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

8991 W NICOLET Avenue

8991 West Nicolet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8991 West Nicolet Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location! Townhome in gated community with community pool. Awesome floorplan with kitchen open to great room including black appliances, over-sized kitchen island & beautiful cabinetry. Vaulted ceilings, surround sound, skylights, split master bedroom with walk-in closet. Private, low maintenance backyard fenced, gated & leads to detached 2 car garage. North/south lot sides to greenbelt with walking path. Location, location, location! Property is just a few blocks from Westgate shopping, restaurants, Cardinals football & Jobing Arena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue have any available units?
8991 W NICOLET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue have?
Some of 8991 W NICOLET Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8991 W NICOLET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8991 W NICOLET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8991 W NICOLET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8991 W NICOLET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8991 W NICOLET Avenue offers parking.
Does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8991 W NICOLET Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8991 W NICOLET Avenue has a pool.
Does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8991 W NICOLET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8991 W NICOLET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8991 W NICOLET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
