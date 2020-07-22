8991 W NICOLET Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location! Townhome in gated community with community pool. Awesome floorplan with kitchen open to great room including black appliances, over-sized kitchen island & beautiful cabinetry. Vaulted ceilings, surround sound, skylights, split master bedroom with walk-in closet. Private, low maintenance backyard fenced, gated & leads to detached 2 car garage. North/south lot sides to greenbelt with walking path. Location, location, location! Property is just a few blocks from Westgate shopping, restaurants, Cardinals football & Jobing Arena.