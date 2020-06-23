All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

8952 W NICOLET Avenue

8952 West Nicolet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8952 West Nicolet Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Home In Wonderful Gated Community. 3 Bedroom , 3 Bath. Very Spacious. Comes with All of the Applicances....Including a Washer and Dryer. Won't Last Long. No Section 8 *Agents Please see Realtor Remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue have any available units?
8952 W NICOLET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue have?
Some of 8952 W NICOLET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8952 W NICOLET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8952 W NICOLET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8952 W NICOLET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8952 W NICOLET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue offer parking?
No, 8952 W NICOLET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8952 W NICOLET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue have a pool?
No, 8952 W NICOLET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8952 W NICOLET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8952 W NICOLET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8952 W NICOLET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
