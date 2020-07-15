All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

8888 N 47th Ave #F141

8888 North 47th Avenue · (602) 909-8400
Location

8888 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have any available units?
8888 N 47th Ave #F141 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have?
Some of 8888 N 47th Ave #F141's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 currently offering any rent specials?
8888 N 47th Ave #F141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 pet-friendly?
No, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 offer parking?
Yes, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 offers parking.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have a pool?
Yes, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 has a pool.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have accessible units?
No, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 does not have accessible units.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 has units with dishwashers.

