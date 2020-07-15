Sign Up
8888 N 47th Ave #F141
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
8888 N 47th Ave #F141
8888 North 47th Avenue
·
(602) 909-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
8888 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,025
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have any available units?
8888 N 47th Ave #F141 has a unit available for $1,025 per month.
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have?
Some of 8888 N 47th Ave #F141's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 currently offering any rent specials?
8888 N 47th Ave #F141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 pet-friendly?
No, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 offer parking?
Yes, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 offers parking.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have a pool?
Yes, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 has a pool.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have accessible units?
No, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 does not have accessible units.
Does 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8888 N 47th Ave #F141 has units with dishwashers.
