Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

8851 W. Frier Drive

8851 West Frier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8851 West Frier Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
-

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2832865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8851 W. Frier Drive have any available units?
8851 W. Frier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8851 W. Frier Drive have?
Some of 8851 W. Frier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8851 W. Frier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8851 W. Frier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8851 W. Frier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8851 W. Frier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8851 W. Frier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8851 W. Frier Drive offers parking.
Does 8851 W. Frier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8851 W. Frier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8851 W. Frier Drive have a pool?
No, 8851 W. Frier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8851 W. Frier Drive have accessible units?
No, 8851 W. Frier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8851 W. Frier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8851 W. Frier Drive has units with dishwashers.
