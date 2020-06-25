Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8813 W GLENN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8813 W GLENN Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8813 W GLENN Drive
8813 West Glenn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8813 West Glenn Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious and comfortable Rovey Farms 3BR/2BA near everything in the West Valley: Cardinals' Stadium, Westgate, Loop 101, Gila River Arena, Tanger Outlet Mall. Low maintenance landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have any available units?
8813 W GLENN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8813 W GLENN Drive have?
Some of 8813 W GLENN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8813 W GLENN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8813 W GLENN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 W GLENN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive offer parking?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have a pool?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 W GLENN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College