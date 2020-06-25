All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8813 W GLENN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8813 W GLENN Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

8813 W GLENN Drive

8813 West Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8813 West Glenn Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious and comfortable Rovey Farms 3BR/2BA near everything in the West Valley: Cardinals' Stadium, Westgate, Loop 101, Gila River Arena, Tanger Outlet Mall. Low maintenance landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have any available units?
8813 W GLENN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8813 W GLENN Drive have?
Some of 8813 W GLENN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 W GLENN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8813 W GLENN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 W GLENN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive offer parking?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have a pool?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8813 W GLENN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 W GLENN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 W GLENN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College