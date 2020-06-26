Rent Calculator
8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue
8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue
8809 W Palmaire Ave
No Longer Available
8809 W Palmaire Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL AND CLEAN, 3BEDS, 2BATHS, DEN WITH DOORS, 3CAR-GARAGE. NEAR WESTGATE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT, LOOP-101...MUST SEE! NO PETS AT THIS TIME!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue have any available units?
8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 W PALMAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
