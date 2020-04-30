8625 N 67th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Fantastic Remodeled 3 bdrm 2.5 bath with 2 Car Garage. New Wood Tile Floors throughout and New Wood Laminate Floors in Bedrooms! All 3 bedrooms are split and spacious to give everybody room! Nicely updated Kitchen with all appliances and full size washer/dryer too! Updated baths and Fresh New Paint . Direct entry into Kitchen from 2 car garage! No Pets and Non Smoking