All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8625 N 67th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8625 N 67th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8625 N 67th Lane

8625 North 67th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8625 North 67th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Remodeled 3 bdrm 2.5 bath with 2 Car Garage. New Wood Tile Floors throughout and New Wood Laminate Floors in Bedrooms! All 3 bedrooms are split and spacious to give everybody room! Nicely updated Kitchen with all appliances and full size washer/dryer too! Updated baths and Fresh New Paint . Direct entry into Kitchen from 2 car garage! No Pets and Non Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 N 67th Lane have any available units?
8625 N 67th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 N 67th Lane have?
Some of 8625 N 67th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 N 67th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8625 N 67th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 N 67th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8625 N 67th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8625 N 67th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8625 N 67th Lane does offer parking.
Does 8625 N 67th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8625 N 67th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 N 67th Lane have a pool?
No, 8625 N 67th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8625 N 67th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8625 N 67th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 N 67th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 N 67th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College