Fantastic Remodeled 3 bdrm 2.5 bath with 2 Car Garage. New Wood Tile Floors throughout and New Wood Laminate Floors in Bedrooms! All 3 bedrooms are split and spacious to give everybody room! Nicely updated Kitchen with all appliances and full size washer/dryer too! Updated baths and Fresh New Paint . Direct entry into Kitchen from 2 car garage! No Pets and Non Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8625 N 67th Lane have any available units?
8625 N 67th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 N 67th Lane have?
Some of 8625 N 67th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 N 67th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8625 N 67th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.