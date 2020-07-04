All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8608 North 55th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8608 North 55th Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:17 AM

8608 North 55th Avenue

8608 North 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8608 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in nice yard and double gate - home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave! Conveniently located off of Olive & 55th. Ave. in Glendale!
Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 North 55th Avenue have any available units?
8608 North 55th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 North 55th Avenue have?
Some of 8608 North 55th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 North 55th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8608 North 55th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 North 55th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 North 55th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8608 North 55th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8608 North 55th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8608 North 55th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 North 55th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 North 55th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8608 North 55th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8608 North 55th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8608 North 55th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 North 55th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 North 55th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College