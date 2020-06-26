Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8578 N 63RD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8578 N 63RD Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8578 N 63RD Drive
8578 North 63rd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8578 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3bed, 2.5 bath. New flooring, paint and appliances. Close to community pool and park a great way to cool off this summer. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8578 N 63RD Drive have any available units?
8578 N 63RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8578 N 63RD Drive have?
Some of 8578 N 63RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8578 N 63RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8578 N 63RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8578 N 63RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8578 N 63RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8578 N 63RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8578 N 63RD Drive offers parking.
Does 8578 N 63RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8578 N 63RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8578 N 63RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8578 N 63RD Drive has a pool.
Does 8578 N 63RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8578 N 63RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8578 N 63RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8578 N 63RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College