8521 West Tuckey Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

8521 West Tuckey Lane

8521 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8521 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with a great room floor plan. This home is located walking distance from Westgate Entertainment District, State Farm Stadium (Cardinals), and Gila River Arena (Coyotes). Inside you'll find tile through out family areas and carpet in the bedrooms a huge kitchen with all of it's appliances. The master bedroom features a great master bathroom with dual sinks, a tub, and a separate shower. The back yard features a wonderful covered patio complete with ceiling fans to keep you cool during those summer months. Schedule an appointment today because this one wont last
Only minutes from WESTGATE shopping, restaurants and movies. Close to freeways, State Farm Stadium (Cardinals Stadium), Gila River Arena (Coyotes Stadium)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 West Tuckey Lane have any available units?
8521 West Tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 West Tuckey Lane have?
Some of 8521 West Tuckey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 West Tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8521 West Tuckey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 West Tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8521 West Tuckey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8521 West Tuckey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8521 West Tuckey Lane offers parking.
Does 8521 West Tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 West Tuckey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 West Tuckey Lane have a pool?
No, 8521 West Tuckey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8521 West Tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 8521 West Tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 West Tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 West Tuckey Lane has units with dishwashers.
