8415 N 54th Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This property is close to the pool! . When you enter into the home, you are greeted by a very large family room with a gorgeous fan and neutral paint throughout. Huge open kitchen with breakfast bar and large dining area. Side-by-Side refrigerator included. The large kitchen window overlooks the back patio area, letting just the right amount of light in. Laundry room off of kitchen, and includes a washer and dryer. Beautiful half bath on bottom floor. This home features a Master Bedroom with walk-in closets, and wonderful bathrooms 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.. This is a must-see as your clients will not be disappointed!