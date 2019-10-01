All apartments in Glendale
8415 N 54th Lane
8415 N 54th Lane

8415 North 54th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8415 North 54th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This property is close to the pool! . When you enter into the home, you are greeted by a very large family room with a gorgeous fan and neutral paint throughout. Huge open kitchen with breakfast bar and large dining area. Side-by-Side refrigerator included. The large kitchen window overlooks the back patio area, letting just the right amount of light in. Laundry room off of kitchen, and includes a washer and dryer. Beautiful half bath on bottom floor. This home features a Master Bedroom with walk-in closets, and wonderful bathrooms 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.. This is a must-see as your clients will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 N 54th Lane have any available units?
8415 N 54th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 N 54th Lane have?
Some of 8415 N 54th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 N 54th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8415 N 54th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 N 54th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8415 N 54th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8415 N 54th Lane offer parking?
No, 8415 N 54th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8415 N 54th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 N 54th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 N 54th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8415 N 54th Lane has a pool.
Does 8415 N 54th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8415 N 54th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 N 54th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 N 54th Lane has units with dishwashers.
