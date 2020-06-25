Nice 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath home with pool and 2 car garage. This home has beautiful flooring, large kitchen, large family room with fireplace and den. Home is close to shopping and entertainment. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8348 North 50th Avenue have any available units?
8348 North 50th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8348 North 50th Avenue have?
Some of 8348 North 50th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8348 North 50th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8348 North 50th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 North 50th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8348 North 50th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8348 North 50th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8348 North 50th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8348 North 50th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8348 North 50th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 North 50th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8348 North 50th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8348 North 50th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8348 North 50th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 North 50th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8348 North 50th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.