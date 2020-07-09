All apartments in Glendale
8319 North 60th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8319 North 60th Drive

8319 North 60th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8319 North 60th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile, Private Patio, Onsite Laundry, Storage.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included!

Srp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

