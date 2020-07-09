Rent Calculator
Home
Glendale, AZ
8319 North 60th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8319 North 60th Drive
8319 North 60th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
8319 North 60th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile, Private Patio, Onsite Laundry, Storage.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included!
Srp
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8319 North 60th Drive have any available units?
8319 North 60th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 8319 North 60th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8319 North 60th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 North 60th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8319 North 60th Drive offer parking?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8319 North 60th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 North 60th Drive have a pool?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8319 North 60th Drive have accessible units?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 North 60th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 North 60th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 North 60th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
