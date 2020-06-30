All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8315 North 61st Avenue - 2
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

8315 North 61st Avenue - 2

8315 North 61st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8315 North 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath with washer dryer hookup. 1 reserved carport parking, and storage unit. Near parks and Glendale Community College.
4 Plex in Glendale. Major Crossroad is W. Northern Ave. Near several parks and Glendale Community College

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have any available units?
8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College