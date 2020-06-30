2 Bedroom 1 Bath with washer dryer hookup. 1 reserved carport parking, and storage unit. Near parks and Glendale Community College. 4 Plex in Glendale. Major Crossroad is W. Northern Ave. Near several parks and Glendale Community College
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 have any available units?
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
Is 8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8315 North 61st Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.