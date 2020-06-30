8315 North 61st Avenue - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom 1 Bath with washer dryer hookup. 1 reserved carport parking, and storage unit. Near parks and Glendale Community College.

4 Plex in Glendale. Major Crossroad is W. Northern Ave. Near several parks and Glendale Community College