8207 West Palmaire Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:54 PM

8207 West Palmaire Avenue

8207 West Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8207 West Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out our 3D tour by clicking the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5oNKb49wMg8

Just a short distance from Westgate is this beautifully 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home Close to all shopping, dining, and services. This home is the pride of the neighborhood.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,365, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,706.25

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue have any available units?
8207 West Palmaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8207 West Palmaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8207 West Palmaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 West Palmaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue offer parking?
No, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8207 West Palmaire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8207 West Palmaire Avenue has units with air conditioning.
