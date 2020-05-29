Rent Calculator
Glendale, AZ
/
8127 N. 56th Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8127 N. 56th Avenue
8127 North 56th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8127 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 BATHS
BEAUTIFUL CONTEMPORARY SPANISH STYLE EXTERIOR WITH DESERT LANDSCAPING
Great Room with a Fireplace
Dual Sinks In Master Bedroom
And Outside Storage Room
Plus a 2 Car Garage
Close to Shopping, Entertainment & Bus Line
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8127 N. 56th Avenue have any available units?
8127 N. 56th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8127 N. 56th Avenue have?
Some of 8127 N. 56th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8127 N. 56th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8127 N. 56th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 N. 56th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8127 N. 56th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8127 N. 56th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8127 N. 56th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8127 N. 56th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 N. 56th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 N. 56th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8127 N. 56th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8127 N. 56th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8127 N. 56th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 N. 56th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8127 N. 56th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
