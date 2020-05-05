Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8063 W SOLANO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8063 W SOLANO Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8063 W SOLANO Drive
8063 West Solano Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8063 West Solano Drive North, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great family home, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, large yard for the kids. City park just down the street, Westgate mall and the arenas, Cardinal foot ball stadium close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8063 W SOLANO Drive have any available units?
8063 W SOLANO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8063 W SOLANO Drive have?
Some of 8063 W SOLANO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8063 W SOLANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8063 W SOLANO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8063 W SOLANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8063 W SOLANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 8063 W SOLANO Drive offer parking?
No, 8063 W SOLANO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8063 W SOLANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8063 W SOLANO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8063 W SOLANO Drive have a pool?
No, 8063 W SOLANO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8063 W SOLANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8063 W SOLANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8063 W SOLANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8063 W SOLANO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College