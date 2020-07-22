7945 W Topeka Dr

Amenities
Three bedroom in Arrowhead Ranch with Pool - Property Id: 232056
Newly updated home in sought after Arrowhead Ranch! Three bedrooms, two bath. Spacious living area flows into kitchen. Brand new stainless steel range and dishwasher. New paint. Nice backyard area with pool! Brand new pool equipment (filter, pump, vacuum). Showings start Sunday, March 1. Rent includes monthly pool maintenance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232056
Property Id 232056
(RLNE5597902)