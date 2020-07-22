7945 W Topeka Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Three bedroom in Arrowhead Ranch with Pool - Property Id: 232056



Newly updated home in sought after Arrowhead Ranch! Three bedrooms, two bath. Spacious living area flows into kitchen. Brand new stainless steel range and dishwasher. New paint. Nice backyard area with pool! Brand new pool equipment (filter, pump, vacuum). Showings start Sunday, March 1. Rent includes monthly pool maintenance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232056

Property Id 232056



(RLNE5597902)