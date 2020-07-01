All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7921 West Colter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7921 West Colter Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 2:08 AM

7921 West Colter Street

7921 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7921 West Colter Street, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 West Colter Street have any available units?
7921 West Colter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7921 West Colter Street currently offering any rent specials?
7921 West Colter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 West Colter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7921 West Colter Street is pet friendly.
Does 7921 West Colter Street offer parking?
No, 7921 West Colter Street does not offer parking.
Does 7921 West Colter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 West Colter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 West Colter Street have a pool?
No, 7921 West Colter Street does not have a pool.
Does 7921 West Colter Street have accessible units?
No, 7921 West Colter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 West Colter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7921 West Colter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7921 West Colter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7921 West Colter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College